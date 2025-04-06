news
Programming Leftovers and Security
Hackaday ☛ Ben Eater Vs. Microsoft BASIC [Ed: BASIC was stolen by Microsoft; Microsoft had nothing to do with making BASIC]
[Ben Eater]’s breadboard 6502 computer is no stranger to these parts, so it was a bit of a surprise that when [Mark] wrote in asking us if we’d covered [Ben]’s getting MS BASIC running on the breadboard, that our answer was “no”. Well, that changes today!
It's FOSS ☛ 7 Code Editors You Can Use for Vibe Coding on Linux [Ed: Fake, inefficient, unverified code with licensing problems]
Want to try vibe coding? Here are the best editors I recommend using on Linux.
HTML Bullet Point Maker - Convert Text to ul Lists
This tool is designed to do one thing and hopefully do one thing well 😀: to quickly and easily convert your text into HTML unordered lists (
<ul>) for displaying bullet points in HTML. Here’s how you use it:
Security
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: Cisco 2504 password extraction
I needed this recently, so I took a trip into Ghidra and learned enough to pass it on:
If you have an AireOS-based wireless controller (Cisco 2504, vWLC, etc.; basically any of the now-obsolete Cisco WLC series), and you need to pick out the password, you can go look in the XML files in
/mnt/application/xml/aaaapiFileDbCfgData.xml(if you have a 2504, you can just take out the CompactFlash card and mount the fourth partition or run strings on it; if it's a vWLC you can use the disk image similarly). You will find something like (hashes have been changed to not leak my own passwords :-) ):
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Android Police ☛ 7 popular Android apps you need to delete immediately and why
Countless apps enter the Google Play Store every day. Play Protect scans them for harmful behavior, and the company removes the harmful ones. However, some slip through detection and gain entry to Android devices. Seemingly legitimate titles are not exempt from malware. Cybercriminals exploit every opportunity to hide malicious code inside them. While we rely on apps daily, you can manage how much they affect your life. If you're unsure which ones to eliminate, here are the most notorious apps to uninstall now.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Events
Volker Krause ☛ FOSSGIS Conference 2025
Last week I attended this year’s FOSSGIS Konferenz in Münster, Germany, focusing on public transport and indoor navigation topics.
[...]
We use indoor map rendering and indoor routing in KDE Itinerary for e.g. train stations.
