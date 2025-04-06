Programming Leftovers and Security

I needed this recently, so I took a trip into Ghidra and learned enough to pass it on:

If you have an AireOS-based wireless controller (Cisco 2504, vWLC, etc.; basically any of the now-obsolete Cisco WLC series), and you need to pick out the password, you can go look in the XML files in /mnt/application/xml/aaaapiFileDbCfgData.xml (if you have a 2504, you can just take out the CompactFlash card and mount the fourth partition or run strings on it; if it's a vWLC you can use the disk image similarly). You will find something like (hashes have been changed to not leak my own passwords :-) ):