news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2025



Quoting: Why Linux Rules the World of Science —

Take a look at any science lab, and you might notice that the desktops and laptops scattered around the room are running Linux. Why is Linux so popular among scientists? Here are a few reasons why.

The scientific world values cooperation. Read any scientific journal article, and you'll often find that papers have multiple authors. Researchers frequently collaborate all over the world.

Academic scientists pride themselves on their willingness to share information, both with each other and with the wider world. There's a movement toward open-access journals (hundreds of which you can find on DOAJ in almost every discipline) in contrast to publishers like Elsevier who charge exorbitant fees for access to scientific journals where researchers communicate their findings.