Apr 07, 2025



Quoting: Phosh 0.46.0 brings customization, UI improvements to the mobile Linux user interface - Liliputing —

Phosh is a user interface designed for smartphones running Linux-based operating systems. First developed by Purism for the Librem 5 smartphone, it’s now available for a wide range of devices and works with most major Linux distributions.

While Phosh has long had many of the core features you’d expect from a smartphone user interface, it’s still a little rough around the edges compared with more mature software like Android or iOS. But Phosh is also under constant development and the team behind the software recently released Phosh 0.46.0 which brings a number of improvements and bug fixes.