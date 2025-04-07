news
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Windows Leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 14 (Mar 31 – Apr 6, 2025)
Catch up on the latest GNU/Linux news: APT 3.0, Plasma 6.3.4, Nitrux 3.9.1, GNU/Linux Lite 7.4, Firefox 137, Thunderbird 137, Fedora 43 ushers in RPM 6, and more.
Applications
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Introducing kube-scheduler-simulator
The Kubernetes Scheduler is a crucial control plane component that determines which node a Pod will run on. Thus, anyone utilizing Kubernetes relies on a scheduler.
kube-scheduler-simulator is a simulator for the Kubernetes scheduler, that started as a Google Summer of Code 2021 project developed by me (Kensei Nakada) and later received a lot of contributions. This tool allows users to closely examine the scheduler’s behavior and decisions.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
Rafael Sadowski ☛ Shut Up and Hack: November 2024 to March 2025 newsletter recap
November marked the beginning of a focused effort to enhance OpenBSD’s desktop environment. Thanks to your generous support, I was able to secure a dedicated root server (RS 2000 G11 at NetCup), facilitating continuous amd64 bulk builds for OpenBSD ports. This infrastructure investment significantly improved the stability and reproducibility of our development processes.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Computers Are Bad ☛ 2025-04-06 Airfone
That theory has never had much to back it up, but with the benefit of hindsight we can soundly rule it out: not only has the rule persisted well past the decline and disappearance of in-flight telephones, in-flight telephones were never commercially successful to begin with.
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Your Phone Should Be Distributed, Not Centralized
But we’re not here to diss on one particular app, but on the very dangerous services centralization movement. That same software as a (centralized cloud) service movement that we as privacy-aware tech nerds do identify as a real threat. As a response, we search and find alternative software that doesn’t rely on just one Silicon Valley tech giant, we self-host software, we turn to distributed social media services backed by ActivityPub. And by “we” I mean the 1% that is technically capable to do so and that cares enough to do it.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Tom's Hardware ☛ WinRAR security flaw ignores backdoored Windows Mark of the Web security warnings
WinRAR users not running the latest version are subject to a security flaw that's capable of ignoring the backdoored Windows Mark of the Web security warnings.
