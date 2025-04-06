According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.