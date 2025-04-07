Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, and More

This week in Linux, we have a lot of great news to talk about. First, Thunderbird is launching their own email service. KDE is working on making their own Plasma Login Manager. CachyOS has a new release out. We also have another release out for the Mozilla Firefox browser, which has a lot of cool stuff in there I can't wait to tell you about. And also the Dash to Panel extension. There was a little bit of drama that happened with it. It is now back and ready to go. all of this and so much more on this episode of This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and open source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.