news
Security Leftovers
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Troy Hunt Gets Phished [Ed: He works for Microsoft, which already means he's not good at security. Talking a lot about security does not imply you are actually good at it.]
In case you need proof that anyone, even people who do cybersecurity for a living, Troy Hunt has a long, iterative story on his webpage about how he got phished. Worth reading.
-
Security Week ☛ US, Allies Warn of Threat Actors Using ‘Fast Flux’ to Hide Server Locations
US and allied countries warn of threat actors using the “fast flux” technique to change DNS records and hide malicious servers’ locations.
-
The Straits Times ☛ Hackers strike Australia’s largest pension funds in coordinated attacks
The hackers have stolen savings from some members.
-
The Straits Times ☛ South Korea’s President Yoon ousted: Brash ex-prosecutor loses reckless gamble with martial law
Yoon, 64, still faces a criminal trial on charges of masterminding insurrection.
-
Security Week ☛ Critical Apache Parquet Vulnerability Leads to Remote Code Execution
A critical vulnerability in Apache Parquet can be exploited to execute arbitrary code remotely, leading to complete system compromise.