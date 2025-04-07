APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.14, and Linux 6.15’s merge window is now closed, which means that it’s time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

NethServer project milestone 8.4

We are excited to announce the latest updates and improvements to NethServer 8 over the last three months, bringing new features, enhanced security, and better usability.

External LDAP domain settings can now be modified from the User Domain configuration page. Credentials and TLS preferences are accessible from the Domain Settings three-dots menu, while Host and Port settings remain modifiable from the Providers list.

The new Metrics module is now automatically installed on the leader node as part of the default core applications set (Traefik, Loki, Ldapproxy). Metrics integrates Prometheus and Grafana to send alert notifications and collect and visualize system and application resource usage. A configuration UI will be added in the future, but for now, it can be configured as documented in its manual page.

