news
NethServer project milestone 8.4
We are excited to announce the latest updates and improvements to NethServer 8 over the last three months, bringing new features, enhanced security, and better usability.
[...]
External LDAP domain settings can now be modified from the User Domain configuration page. Credentials and TLS preferences are accessible from the Domain Settings three-dots menu, while Host and Port settings remain modifiable from the Providers list.
[...]
The new Metrics module is now automatically installed on the leader node as part of the default core applications set (Traefik, Loki, Ldapproxy). Metrics integrates Prometheus and Grafana to send alert notifications and collect and visualize system and application resource usage. A configuration UI will be added in the future, but for now, it can be configured as documented in its manual page.