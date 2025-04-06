Red Hat, Hardware, Free Software and More

Eight years ago Lance Ulanoff had a problem. William Shatner could not find him on Mastodon.

His distress is understandable, relatable even. Who wouldn’t want to be found by Captain Kirk himself! The way he dealt with that feeling of distress, however, was something different. He came to the conclusion that because Captain Kirk could not find him, Mastodon can’t survive.

You see, Lance Ulanoff, like most journalists writing about technology, understands tech. Like, really understands it.

[...]

Turns out what drives and sustains decentralized social media is not hype, but a sense of community and the possibility to have some real agency in one’s social media experience. This decentralization and sense of community allows Fediverse to survive even if individual instances disappear.