Red Hat, Hardware, Free Software and More
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Early April infra bits 2025
Another week gone by and it's saturday morning again. We are in final freeze for Fedora 42 right now, so things have been a bit quieter as folks (hopefully) are focusing on quashing release blocking bugs, but there was still a lot going on.
Red Hat ☛ Llama 4 herd is here with Day 0 inference support in vLLM [Ed: IBM Red Hat riding the hype]
Today, Meta released its newest version of the Llama model family–Llama 4, enabling developers to build more personalized multimodal experiences. Thanks to our close collaboration with Meta, the vLLM team from Red Bait and UC Berkeley have enabled Day 0 model support, meaning you can start inferencing Llama 4 with vLLM today. This is a big day for open source AI, as it shows the true power of vLLM and its robust, collaborative community.
Open Hardware/Modding
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese chipmaker Loongson's new laptop and industrial chips have higher core counts, better GPU
Loongson, a fabless Chinese CPU manufacturer, announced the successful tapeout of two new processors, the 2K3000 and the 3B6000M, designed for industrial control and mobile, respectively. Both chips employ the same underlying silicon but have been uniquely packaged for their target markets. It's important to note that reaching High Volume Manufacturing (HVM) for these chips may take some time, and we're likely months away from seeing them being produced at scale.
Justin Meiners ☛ Combat Robot
At 150g most robots use a body that’s 3D-printed or adapted from an RC cars. To keep weight low, they typically only have 2 wheels. The main design decision to make is how your robot will attack. Most of your weight and body will arrange itself around that.
Spinning weapons are the most popular. It’s a simple and effective design that’s really hard to beat. But we wanted to try something a little different. We found an idea online about a spring loaded flipper. The spring is loaded by lifting an arm using a “snail cam” which can be rotated continuously.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Michał Woźniak ☛ Eight years on, Mastodon stubbornly survives
Eight years ago Lance Ulanoff had a problem. William Shatner could not find him on Mastodon.
His distress is understandable, relatable even. Who wouldn’t want to be found by Captain Kirk himself! The way he dealt with that feeling of distress, however, was something different. He came to the conclusion that because Captain Kirk could not find him, Mastodon can’t survive.
You see, Lance Ulanoff, like most journalists writing about technology, understands tech. Like, really understands it.
[...]
Turns out what drives and sustains decentralized social media is not hype, but a sense of community and the possibility to have some real agency in one’s social media experience. This decentralization and sense of community allows Fediverse to survive even if individual instances disappear.
Emulation
FEX ☛ FEX 2504 Tagged
Good weekend emulation and PC gaming enthusiasts! Another month has passed and we have implemented a decent number of features, optimizations, and bug fixes. A lot of good things we cooked up, so let’s jump right in to it!
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Linuxiac ☛ Valkey 8.1 In-Memory Data Store Unleashes 10% Faster Throughput
More than six months after the previous 8.0 release, the Valkey devs announced the general availability of the brand-new version 8.1 for this open-source, high-performance, in-memory data store, which can also be used as a drop-in replacement for Redis.
One of the key highlights in Valkey 8.1 is its newly implemented hashtable, which now serves as the core key-value store and powers Hash, Set, and Sorted Set data types. This rewrite leverages modern design techniques to reduce memory allocations and access to random memory. Early observations show: [...]
