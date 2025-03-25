Games: Stellaris 4.0 'Phoenix', EmuDeck 2.4, The Dark Mod 2.13, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stellaris 4.0 'Phoenix' game-changing update due May 5 with the BioGenesis Expansion
Paradox have today launched the new Season 09 Expansion Pass, which initially launches with the Stargazer Species Portrait. There's stuff that's actually interesting to come though, but you have to wait until May 5th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam's City Builder & Colony Sims Fest is live now
Another chance to grab some discounts! Valve have launched a festival for City Builder & Colony Sims to celebrate everything that might remotely resemble you building a community and keeping people alive.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Emulation manager EmuDeck 2.4 brings Steam library integration changes, improved BIOS checker
EmuDeck is an all-in-one solution for managing emulation on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck and other handhelds and the 2.4 release brings some nice additions.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The board game Frosthaven is getting a video game with the designer of X-COM
The popular board game Frosthaven is getting adapted into a video game, with Snapshot Games at the helm led by CEO Julian Gollop, known for designing X-COM. Hopefully it will do better than the last game they designed, Phoenix Point, which is a bit of a mess.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Thief-like free and open source game The Dark Mod 2.13 brings better AI vision and new graphical goodies
The Dark Mod is a seriously impressive project giving us a completely free and open source standalone Thief-like stealth game, and The Dark Mod 2.13 release is another great one.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The EchoPatch to modernize F.E.A.R. adds in gamepad support
EchoPatch, a mod patch for the classic and awesome shooter F.E.A.R. has another new release out and this brings gamepad support. I wrote about this patch only recently because it's awesome.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Teslagrad devs reveal Knuckle Jet, a jetpunk nose-breaking ricochet action platformer
From Rain Games who made Teslagrad, Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne and World to the West their next game is Knuckle Jet. They describe it as an "off-the-wall, riveting jetpunk nose-breaking ricochet action platformer".
GamingOnLinux ☛ Noclip are doing a 4-part documentary on Dwarf Fortress with part 1 up now
With filming that's been going on and off for three years, Noclip are doing a 4-part documentary series on Dwarf Fortress. It was teased a few days ago with the first part going live on March 22nd.