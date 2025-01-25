Programming Leftovers
Fernando Borretti ☛ Composable SQL
SQL could be improved somewhat by introducing composable query fragments with statically-typed interfaces. I begin by explaining two areas (testing and reusing business logic) where SQL does very poorly. Then I explain my solution, and how it addresses the problems.
Armin Ronacher ☛ Build It Yourself
The goal of code in many ways should be to be written in a way that it does not need updates. It should eventually achieve some level of stability. In the Rust ecosystem stable code is punished. If you have a perfectly working dependency but you have a somewhat inactive bug tracker, RUSTSEC will come by and give you a chunk rating.
But there is a simpler path. You write code yourself. Sure, it's more work up front, but once it's written, it's done. No new crates, no waiting for upsteam authors to fix that edge case. If it's broken for you, you fix it yourself. Code that works doesn't necessarily need the maintenance treadmill. Your code has a corner case? Who cares. This is that vibe shift we need in the Rust world: celebrating fewer dependencies rather than more.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: qlcal 0.0.14 on CRAN: Calendar Updates
The fourteenth release of the qlcal package arrivied at CRAN today, following the QuantLib 1.37 release two days ago.the QuantLib release 1.37 (made this week), and moves a
demo/file to
examples/.
Qt ☛ Qt Hey Hi (AI) Assistant 0.8.8 Experimental Released [Ed: Qt riding mindless hype waves and does not mind GPL violations, either]
We have released Qt Hey Hi (AI) Assistant to help you in cross-platform software development now. The Qt Hey Hi (AI) Assistant is an AI-powered development assistant that runs in Qt Creator and works with multiple Large Language Models (LLM). This blog post gives a little "behind-the-scenes" view of its making.
Standards/Consortia
International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala 2024
The third International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala (ICFK) took place in October 2024, and I was invited to run a session. I had the fortune to see many exemplary calligraphers all over the world come together and demonstrate their work over three days of the festival.
Renowned Malayalam calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri organizes the conference every year, and it was amazing to witness that many of the speakers and calligraphers were sharing the responsibilities and taking active role in the organization and execution of the sessions. The audience and speaker participation and interactions were warmly welcoming. The demographics was very distributed — students, professionals, calligraphers; and of all ages and genders.
