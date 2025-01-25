The goal of code in many ways should be to be written in a way that it does not need updates. It should eventually achieve some level of stability. In the Rust ecosystem stable code is punished. If you have a perfectly working dependency but you have a somewhat inactive bug tracker, RUSTSEC will come by and give you a chunk rating.

But there is a simpler path. You write code yourself. Sure, it's more work up front, but once it's written, it's done. No new crates, no waiting for upsteam authors to fix that edge case. If it's broken for you, you fix it yourself. Code that works doesn't necessarily need the maintenance treadmill. Your code has a corner case? Who cares. This is that vibe shift we need in the Rust world: celebrating fewer dependencies rather than more.