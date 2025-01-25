The alpha version of GNOME 48 is here with OSD notifications for headphone connections, support for screen time and health breaks, support for screen time limits, systemd-sysext support to toolbox tooling, convenience logging API for extensions, support for configuring monitors as for-lease, support for the system bell protocol, built-in renderdoc support, xdg-toplevel-drag-v1 protocol support, wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, and support for the commit-timing-v1 and fifo-v1 protocols.
Coming about seven weeks after GNOME 47.2, the GNOME 47.3 release is here to improve input → output latency of cursor movements, implement wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, enhance Xwayland support, and improve frame rate for monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode.
Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.