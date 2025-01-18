I spent a few weeks earlier this year tracking down a set of flaky end-to-end tests where bpftrace would occasionally cease to print output. I had gotten as far as figuring out std::cout had badbit set after a write but had run out of ideas on how to debug it. At the time, because I could not reproduce it locally, I had assumed it was an oddity with pipes and CI and given up.

Except bugs never go away. They only lay dormant.