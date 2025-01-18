Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Lunduke, and GNU World Order
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 304: Glitching The RP2350, Sim Sim Sim, And A Scrunchie Clock
It’s podcast time again, and this week Dan sat down with Elliot for a look back at all the cool hacks we’ve written about. We started off talking about Hackaday Europe, which is coming up in March — seems unlikely that it’s just around the corner, but there it is. There’s also good news: the Hack Chat is back, and we started things off with a bang as Eben Upton stopped by to talk all things Pi. Separately, we talked about fault injection attacks, including how to find the hidden cup of 0xC0FFEE in an RP2350.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Tech Journalists Rally in Support of Racism and Sexism in Big Tech
"Save me from rich, white men," declares the Tech Journalists in response to some Big Tech firms decreasing racist DEl spending.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 599
**seamonkey** , **seyon** , **ssr** , **vim-gvim** , **windowmaker** ,
**x11-ssh-askpass** , **x3270** , **xaos** , **xgames** , **xine-lib** ,
**xine-ui** from the **xap** software set of Slackware Linux.
