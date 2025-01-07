Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 07, 2025



Firefox 135 promises to be a hefty release and the first to introduce support for XZ packaging for faster installations, smaller downloads, and enhanced compatibility and integration with modern Linux distro, instead of the bzip2 packaging used until now (including for Firefox 134).

Firefox 135 also promises support for closing only the current tab on Linux and macOS if the Quit keyboard shortcut is used while multiple tabs are opened, and new safeguards to prevent websites from overwhelming the Back history by spamming numerous consecutive visits over a short time.

