posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2025



Quoting: GStreamer 1.24.11 Enhances Stability Across Platforms —

The GStreamer team has rolled out a new bug-fix release, 1.24.11, for the stable 1.24 series. While this latest update remains fully compatible with earlier 1.24.x versions, it delivers several crucial enhancements designed to improve both performance and reliability.

Notably, the GStreamer 1.24.11 release addresses a variety of technical issues that had been impacting different components of the framework. For instance, it corrects SSA/ASS subtitle playback that was previously hindered by embedded font troubles.

It also resolves several decklink challenges by adding missing video modes and fixing 8K video modes to ensure smoother high-resolution video output. Additionally, matroskamux sees improved specification compliance for audio-only files, while onnx no longer activates telemetry from the onnxruntime.