EasyOS and Free Software Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ Meld file and folder difference app fixed
I received a message from Steve, that Meld, a file and folder difference GUI app, in the 'noarch' repository, installed via PKGget, does not work.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Unicorn Media ☛ The Top Ten Open Source News Stories We Covered in 2024
Here are the stories we published that you liked the best in 2024. Some of them surprised us when they started getting gazillions of reads. Others didn't.
It's FOSS ☛ 9 Dashboard Tools to Manage Your Homelab Effectively
See which server is running what services with the help of a dashboard tool for your homelab.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Drew Breunig ☛ Generating a Glossary from a Jekyll Blog Using DSPy & Claude
This site is a Jekyll site. Jekyll is a static blogging engine written in Ruby. By “static”, we mean there’s no server – just files. These files are generated and assembled using the Jekyll software, parsing all my markdown files and HTML templates to build a complete site.
We’re going to create a small Python script which will prepare and pipe all these markdown posts past an LLM in order to identify potential glossary terms and definitions.
Medevel ☛ 13 Best Open-source Portfolio Templates for Designers and Developers in 2025
Creating a portfolio is an important step for designers and developers looking to highlight their skills and work. It’s more than just a collection of projects—it’s your personal introduction to potential clients and collaborators.
Medevel ☛ Why Odoo Faces Challenges as a CMS - The Missing Elements
Odoo is widely recognized for its robust ERP features, but it also serves as a capable CMS. It excels in simplifying site setup, supporting multiple websites, and offering a powerful user-friendly WYSIWYG web editor.
Education
CCC ☛ 38C3 :: pretalx
