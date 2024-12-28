Programming, VIM, and GNU (GIMP)
Rlang ☛ Strategic Investment Analysis: Key Questions Generated by DoTadda’s Knowledge Platform
In this comprehensive analysis, we’ll explore the critical investment questions generated by DoTadda’s Knowledge platform based on NVIDIA’s recent earnings calls.
Linux Links ☛ vim-tree – use tree for quick navigation
vim-tree integrates good old tree into Vim and Nvim for all common operating systems.
GNU Projects
GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) ☛ GIMP 3.0 RC2 Released 🎁
Release news for version GIMP 3.0 RC2
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Use Associative Arrays in Bash
Use key value pairs with the associative array feature in Bash. Learn to use it with practical examples.
