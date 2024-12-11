today's leftovers

But there is hope. In part one of this build, a OnePlus 6T is stripped of its Android operating system in favor of postmarketOS, a Linux distribution based on Alpine designed for a number of Android phones and tablets as well as some Linux-only handhelds. The guide also demonstrates how to remove the battery and use a modified USB-C cable to essentially trick the battery management system into powering up the phone anyway. The second part of the project dives into the software side, getting the Linux system up and running before installing Docker and whichever Docker containers the user needs.