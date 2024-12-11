today's leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Flip-out button move from screen to tray
For those who have tried EasyOS 6.5 with Easy Daedalus running in a container, or Easy Scarthgap in a container, you will have seen the button in the middle of the screen, to flip-out back to the main desktop. I have modified it: [...]
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 869
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 869 for the week of December 1 – 7, 2024.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ LoRaWAN no code ESP32-S3 development platform offers Arduino MKR, MikroBus, FeatherWing, and Grove expansion (Crowdfunding)
Sheffield-based IoT company, inx-systems has developed a programmable LoRaWAN IoT module and a development breakout board that integrates with Arduino MKR, Adafruit FeatherWing, Grove, and mikroBUS shields. The module is powered by an ESP32-S3 microcontroller which comes preloaded with inx’s no-code LoRaWAN software development platform, Lucid.
-
Hackaday ☛ Smartphone Runs Home Server
But there is hope. In part one of this build, a OnePlus 6T is stripped of its Android operating system in favor of postmarketOS, a Linux distribution based on Alpine designed for a number of Android phones and tablets as well as some Linux-only handhelds. The guide also demonstrates how to remove the battery and use a modified USB-C cable to essentially trick the battery management system into powering up the phone anyway. The second part of the project dives into the software side, getting the Linux system up and running before installing Docker and whichever Docker containers the user needs.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, December 13, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, December 13 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Qt ☛ Qt for Android Automotive 6.8.1 is released
The latest patch release for Android Automotive 6.8.1 is just released. This release is based on Qt LTS 6.8.1 with 550 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements done to Qt base.
-
-