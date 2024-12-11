Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff

Tux Machines

(Updated) T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Internet Society

Global Encryption Day Panel Highlights Encryption’s Role in Children’s Online Safety

In recent years, various organizations and policymakers around the world have argued that encryption harms children by creating a barrier for law enforcement agencies that seek to identify the distribution of child abuse material.

9to5Linux

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4

Linux Mint 22.1 is codenamed “Xia” and it’s planned for release near the Christmas 2024 holidays. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS (built with Clang), OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 is here four and a half months after OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 to switch to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 6.2.4, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites.

QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements

Coming three months after QEMU 9.1, the QEMU 9.2 release is here to introduce a new “nitro-enclave” machine type for emulating an AWS Nitro Enclave environment and boot from an EIF (Enclave Image Format) file, and to implement a single entry floating-point exception queue for SPARC v7/v8 architectures.

GNOME 46.7 Improves Accessibility of Quick Settings’ Keyboard Backlight Toggle

GNOME 46.7 is here one and a half months after GNOME 46.6 to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight toggle in Quick Settings, default to GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for the Kernel Mode Setting (KMS) thread.

Raspberry Pi 500 Computer Launches with the Official Raspberry Pi Monitor

The Raspberry Pi 500 is the successor of the Raspberry Pi 400 model released four years ago, in November 2020 (yes, time does fly fast), which was based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 4 GB RAM. The new model is based on the latest Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with 8GB RAM.

Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024

The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro
'Navix' follows OpenELA rules, comes with ten years support, and is already used in production at scale
Scrcpy 3.0 Added Virtual Android Display & Official GNU/Linux Package
Scrcpy, the popular free open-source Android screen mirroring and controlling app, released version 3.0 then 3.0.1 and 3.0.2 with quick fixes few days ago
Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) Elections
who's running
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”
Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today that the Linux 6.12 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website.
Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller: A change of hats!
I’ve been the Fedora Project Leader for more than ten years
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support
Development on COSMIC, a new open-source desktop environment created by developers a Linux-based hardware company System76
 
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Destination Linux, Linux Matters, and What’s in the SOSS?
4 new episodes
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
Linux, openSUSE ready for Everyday Users
Most people don’t give much thought to their operating system
Kaidan 0.10.0: Too Much to Summarize!
Kaidan’s next release with so many features that we cannot summarize them in one sentence
Android Leftovers
These are the best smartwatches for Android [December 2024]
Debian-based Window Maker Live 12.8 comes with recompiled packages and GUI enhancements
Integrating Firefox and Thunderbird with GNOME components on top of the Window Maker window manager and a Debian core
Sovereign Tech Agency Injects €562K into Arch Linux
ALPM, Arch Linux's packaging ecosystem, received €562K funding to modernize package creation
What will the year 2025 bring for Linux PCs?
What's next for Linux in all its facets in the coming year
Why I Want to See an Official GNOME-Only OS
I've used Linux on and off for years. Most of that time I've used GNOME
Linux 6.13-rc2
Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays
Raspberry Pi 500
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC
How to Test Your Linux 3D Graphics Hardware, '90s Style
What Is glxgears?
5 of the More Useful Note-taking Apps in Linux
we will look at some of the more useful note-taking apps in Linux that you can use to streamline your daily workflow
GNUnet 0.23.0
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.23.0
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment has been tagged for release – a sure-fire sign that the Linux Mint 22.1 beta is on the way
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, The Cybershow, The Law Bytes Podcast
5 new episodes
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Android Leftovers
You Can Now Save Your Passport on Your Android Phone, But There&apos;s a Catch
MiniOS 4.0: Sleek Visual Updates and Streamlined Functionality
MiniOS 4.0 unveils a new Toolbox edition, enhanced visuals, better system tools, kernel updates, and support for NTFS, FAT32, and exFAT storage
Linux Mint 22.1 Beta ISOs now undergoing final testing
The Linux Mint team is testing the disc images of the upcoming version, which means it's not far away now
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows costing too much
GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer
Users of openSUSE can now rely on the built-in switcherooctl tool for GPU switching
VOIPAC iMX93 industrial development kit targets AI, HMI, and Edge Computing applications
The iMX93 Development Kit supports Linux built with Yocto Project 5.0 Scarthgap
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18
Arduino Core for Zephyr beta released – Let’s give it a try!
Last July, Arduino announced plans to switch from the soon-to-be deprecated Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS
Winter Party [original]
we're celebrating 20.5 years of this site
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.4, and Linux 6.6.64
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
This Linux distribution surprised me with its minimalistic yet highly-functional operating system
If you're looking for a new operating system that is equally beautiful and functional
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features
The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio
Paul Wise's Debian/FLOSS Activities and Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana on MiniDebConf Toulouse 2024
Some Debian picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed Studio, Raspberry Digital Signage 21.0, and More
some hardware picks
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Open Source Security Podcast
3 new episodes
Android Leftovers
If Gboard is the best Android keyboard, why do I like this alternative so much
PostgreSQL: pgtt-rsl v2.0, pgBadger 13.0, Flyway Community Drift Check released
PostgreSQL news
Canonical Killing Off Ubuntu Forums and Moving to "Support and Help Section of Ubuntu Discourse"
Abandoning Ubuntu community some more
6 Tips for Using Linux Without Touching the Command Line
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Zero 2, Cheap FPGA PCIe Development, and More
Hardware picks
Review: Oreon 9.3 / Lime R2
A lot of the characteristics which make up a good server operating system are also welcome features for a desktop system
Turning 20.5 Tomorrow [original]
The pens or writers of Free software cannot be stopped. The attacks on them merely reaffirm the importance of they work they do.
