Proton 9.0-4 Adds Total War: Shogun 2 & Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 11, 2024



Coming almost three months after Proton 9.0-3, the Proton 9.0-4 release is to add support for even more Windows games, including Total War: SHOGUN 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Welcome to Dustown, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, ScarQuest, and Hard Chip Demo.

The list of newly supported Windows games that you can now play on your Linux computer with Proton continues with APB Reloaded, Conqueror’s Blade, Cube Hero Odyssey, Disgaea 4 Complete+, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

