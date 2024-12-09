Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ A Book Dash for the R Development Guide
This last month of 2024 started with a lot of updates to the R Development (Dev) Guide. It has been almost 4 years since the discussions about having such a guide started during useR! 2020.
Rlang ☛ Advent of Code with data.table: Week One
Happy December, R friends!
One of my favorite traditions in the R community is the Advent of Code, a series of puzzles released at midnight EST from December 1st through 25th, to be solved through programming in the language of your choosing.
FSF ☛ FSD meeting recap 2024 12 06
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD, which is a catalog of useful free software that runs under free GNU-like systems (not limited to the GNU operating system and its GNU/Linux variants) and a project of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday 6th, 2024 meeting, where we saw a couple of new programs added and an entry updated.
Rlang ☛ 7 New Books added to Big Book of R [7/12/2024]
I’m very happy to introduce 7 additions to the Big Book of R collection which now stands at almost 450 free, open-source R programming books. A special thanks to Gary and Lucca Scrucca for their submissions.
