Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Zero 2, Cheap FPGA PCIe Development, and More
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-12-02 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (48/2024): Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA 7 and Sxmo 1.17.0
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor
The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor
ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.
-
CNX Software ☛ Mekotronics R58-HD-1U digital signage player supports 12 HDMI outputs, video walls using three Rockchip RK3588 SoCs
Mekotronics R58-HD-1U is a digital signage player with 12 independent HDMI outputs implemented through three Rockchip RK3588 SoCs, housed in a 1U standard chassis, and mostly designed for video walls and other applications where multiple displays are close to each other.
-
Hackaday ☛ Cheap FPGA PCIe Development
Typically, if you want to build an FPGA project inside a PC, you’d need a fairly expensive development board that plugs into the bus. However, [CircuitValley] found some IBM RS-485 boards that are little more than a PCIe board with an Intel FPGA onboard. These are widely avaiable on the surplus market for around $20 shipped. He’s been documenting how to use them.
-
Hackaday ☛ A Look Inside IKEA’s Vallhorn Motion Sensor Teardown
A good source of hackable home automation parts has come for a while in the form of inexpensive modules offered by large retailers such as Lidl, or IKEA. They’re readily available and easy to play with, they work with open source hubs, so what’s not to like! As an example, [Circuit Valley] has an IKEA Vallhorn motion sensor for a teardown, it’s as you might expect, a passive infrared sensor (PIR) sensor coupled with a Zigbee interface.