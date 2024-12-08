The systemctl command has some frequently overlooked functionality. In addition to starting and stopping Linux services, you can list the installed services, and check what state they’re in. Here’s a quick run-through.

What Is the systemctl Command?

The systemctl command is the central management tool for the systemd init system, probably best known as the tool used to start and stop services. But there’s more to it than that, as evidenced by its man page being over 1600 lines in length.

Because systemctl is a management tool, not just a service launcher, you can use it to access useful information about your systemd system and services.

Most Linux distributions have adopted systemd, but some opted to keep the traditional SystemV init system. If you’re not sure which scheme your distribution uses, it's a simple matter to find out. We'll use the stat command to look at the init file.