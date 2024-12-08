Games: ‘Indiana Jones And The Great Circle’ Run On Steam Deck, Retro, and Cheating Allegations
Forbes ☛ Does ‘Indiana Jones And The Great Circle’ Run On Steam Deck? [UPDATED]
With its steep PC hardware requirements, can you play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Steam Deck? Let's find out.
Hackaday ☛ Retro Computer Goes Back To The 1950s
When thinking of retrocomputing, many of us will imagine machines such as the Commodore 64 or Apple II. These computers were very popular and have plenty of parts and documentation available. Fewer will go back to the Intel 8008 or even 4004 era which were the first integrated circuit chips commercially available. But before even those transistor-based computers is a retrocomputing era rarely touched on: the era of programmable vacuum tube machines. [Mike] has gone back to the 1950s with this computer which uses vacuum tubes instead of transistors.
Respawn reveal Linux ban reduced number of Apex games with cheaters by 33% [Ed: GNU/Linux Users Are Not Cheaters]
Respawn have revealed the impact of their controversial decision to remove Linux compatibility for the game. The decision was justified as urgently needed action to reduce the number of cheaters in Apex Legends games.
It seems that in Season 23, that decision has proved to be the correct one, with a huge reduction in what respawn is calling the "infection rate" of games in Battle Royale modes.