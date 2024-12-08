Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Hackaday Podcast, and Canonical
CNX Software ☛ XIAO Powerbread is a breadboard power supply and meter based on XIAO RP2040 or ESP32 USB-C board
The XIAO Powerbread is a breadboard power supply and meter compatible with XIAO RP2040 or ESP32 USB-C boards and equipped with a color LCD display showing real-time voltage, current, and power consumption for 5V and/or 3.3V power rails. Breadboard power supplies are nothing new. We’ve written about several over the years including the Toaster board with adjustable voltage from 5 to 16V, the SwitchTrick switching power supply board, and the MEGO portable breadboard power supply with a built-in battery.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 299: Beaming Consciousness, Understanding Holograms, And Dogfooding IPv6
On this episode of the Hackaday Podcast, Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi talk about the optical witchcraft behind holograms, the finer points of designing 3D printable threads, and the challenges of switching your local network over to IPv6. They’ll also cover how a clever software patch improves the graphics in a flight simulator from the 1990s, and why spacecraft flying into orbit powered by the SABRE engine is going to remain a dream for now.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Yahoo News ☛ QUALCOMM (QCOM) Partners with Canonical to Boost AI and IoT Innovation on Ubuntu
The United States government recently announced fresh curbs targeting the chip industry in China. Per a report by news platform Al Jazeera, this is the third crackdown on American chip business with China in three years. The latest measures include curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, the report underlined. It added that the new rules also hit Chinese chip toolmakers Piotech, ACM Research, and SiCarrier Technology. According to the report, new export restrictions are part of the package, which also takes aim at shipments of advanced memory chips and chips tools to China.
