Last Arch Linux ISO Release for 2024 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 and Archinstall 3.0

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 01, 2024



Arch Linux 2024.12.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to include the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

In addition, Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for December 2024 includes the latest Archinstall 3.0 menu-based installer with its revamped text-mode interface (TUI) based on Curses for more complex layouts while maintaining the familiar look and feel of the Arch Linux installer.

