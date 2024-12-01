Elementary OS 8: Interesting Ideas, Tough Ecosystem

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024



If you read my recent post about being an operating system “floater,” you might be wondering what it’s like to float into something totally new for me. Are there growing pains? Is it easy? Or do I get too caught up in my usual style to adapt?

It’s a fair consideration, and one I’ve been thinking about a bit since I decided to kick the tires on the latest version of elementary OS. The Linux distro, one of the more ambitious efforts to bring a visual flavor and consistent user experience to the Linux ecosystem, has been around for close to 15 years at this point, and unlike a number of competing distros, it effectively is built around its interface, which evokes a very specific era of MacOS—to my eyes, it appears to be focused on the MacOS Lion era, which is a pretty nice era to relive.

Read on