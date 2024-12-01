today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Python type hints are probably "worth it" in the large for me
I recently added type hints to a little program, and that experience wasn't entirely positive that left me feeling that maybe I shouldn't bother. Because I don't promise to be consistent, I went back and re-added type hints to the program all over again, starting from the non-hinted version. This time I did the type hints rather differently and the result came out well enough that I'm going to keep it.
University of Toronto ☛ My life has been improved by my quiet Prometheus alert status monitor
I recently created a setup to provide a backup for our email-based Prometheus alerts; the basic result is that if our current Prometheus alerts change, a window with a brief summary of current alerts will appear out of the way on my (X) desktop. Our alerts are delivered through email, and when I set up this system I imagined it as a backup, in case email delivery had problems that stopped me from seeing alerts. I didn't entirely realize that in the process, I'd created a simple, terse alert status monitor and summary display.
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ DNS records and a Cloudflare security violation
Apparently using a domain for a site hosted with Cloudflare and a SaaS application that's also located on Cloudflare is a security issue. I imagine that's probably fair? Cloudflare knows more about security than I do.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN Server on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenVPN Server on Fedora 41. In an era where online privacy is paramount, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) has become essential for safeguarding personal data and ensuring secure internet browsing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN on Manjaro
In today’s digital age, securing your internet connection is more important than ever. OpenVPN is a powerful tool that allows users to create secure point-to-point or site-to-site connections in routed or bridged configurations. This guide will walk you through the process of installing OpenVPN on Manjaro, a user-friendly GNU/Linux distribution based on Arch Linux.
ID Root ☛ How to Install PPTP VPN on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In an increasingly digital world, the importance of online privacy and security cannot be overstated. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become essential tools for protecting personal information and maintaining anonymity while browsing the internet. Among the various VPN protocols available, Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP) is one of the oldest and most widely used.
ID Root ☛ How to Install PPTP VPN on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PPTP VPN on AlmaLinux 9. In today’s digital landscape, securing your online presence is more crucial than ever. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) provide a reliable solution for protecting your data and maintaining privacy while browsing the internet.
ID Root ☛ How To Install 7-Zip on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the world of file management, having a reliable archiving tool is essential. One such tool is 7-Zip, a powerful and versatile file archiver that supports a wide range of formats. This article will guide you through the process of installing 7-Zip on Ubuntu 24.04, ensuring you can efficiently manage your files with ease.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Cassandra on AlmaLinux 9
Apache Cassandra is a highly scalable, distributed NoSQL database management system designed to handle large amounts of structured data across multiple commodity servers. Known for its exceptional performance, fault tolerance, and ability to handle big data workloads, Cassandra has become a popular choice for organizations dealing with massive datasets and high-traffic applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tabby Terminal on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In the world of Linux, terminal emulators play a crucial role in enhancing productivity and providing users with a powerful interface to interact with the operating system. One such modern terminal emulator is Tabby Terminal, known for its versatility and rich feature set.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on Fedora 41
In the digital age, managing and streaming personal media libraries has become increasingly important. Jellyfin, a free and open-source media server, allows users to organize their video, music, and photo collections seamlessly. Unlike proprietary solutions, Jellyfin offers complete control over your media, making it an ideal choice for those who value privacy and customization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the digital age, music streaming has become an integral part of our daily lives. With numerous platforms available, many users seek a self-hosted solution that offers privacy and control over their music libraries. Feishin is a modern self-hosted music player that allows you to stream your favorite tunes while maintaining ownership of your content.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dashlane Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital age, managing passwords securely is crucial for protecting your online identity and sensitive information. Dashlane, a popular password manager, offers a robust solution for Ubuntu users looking to enhance their cybersecurity.
