I recently created a setup to provide a backup for our email-based Prometheus alerts; the basic result is that if our current Prometheus alerts change, a window with a brief summary of current alerts will appear out of the way on my (X) desktop. Our alerts are delivered through email, and when I set up this system I imagined it as a backup, in case email delivery had problems that stopped me from seeing alerts. I didn't entirely realize that in the process, I'd created a simple, terse alert status monitor and summary display.