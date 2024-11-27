Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
PC World ☛ The wireless Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W is now available for just $7
The Pico series are microcontrollers — not standalone computers like the Pi series — but they’re still beloved tools for projects that need a little more functionality than you can get with hand-wiring or standard breakout boards. The Pico 2 was launched earlier this year with an upgraded dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 chip, 520KB of onboard SRAM, and an onboard switch-mode power supply, among other goodies.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W on sale now at $7
Today, our epic autumn of product launches continues with Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, the wireless-enabled variant of this summer’s Pico 2. Built around our brand new RP2350 microcontroller, featuring the tried and tested wireless modem from the original Pico W, and priced at just $7, it’s the perfect centrepiece for your connected Internet of Things projects.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W Review: The RP2350 goes wireless
A drop-in replacement for the Raspberry Pi Pico W, the Pico 2 W provides a higher specification microcontroller for those projects that need a little more horsepower, but must use the same form factor.
Arduino ☛ This Halo helmet features an adjustable-transparency RGB-backlit visor
The Halo franchise is full of iconic designs, from vehicles like the Warthog to weapons like the Needler. But the armor, such as the Spartan armor worn by Master Chief, is arguably the most recognizable.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker creates an Arduino-powered Bust-A-Move mechanism, controlled in real-time from Mame arcade emulator
Dr. Tom Tilley has brought the mechanism from Bust-A-Move to life using cardboard, a servo, and help from an Arduino.
MB ☛ Phone Car Mount
I also purchased 2 of their 1 inch ball extensions, and the Magnetic Wireless Induction Charger. The final result was better than I expected. The iPhone was completely visible, never fell off, and charged while mounted. With the 2 inch extension, my phone was now close enough that it would face unlock without effort, and I could easily see the screen for driving directions and not lose sight of the road.
Arduino ☛ CapibaraZero: a student’s journey in reinventing hacking tools with Arduino
Inspired by the popular Flipper Zero, a portable device used to interact with digital systems, Canale sought to create a more accessible, Arduino-based alternative.
The original Flipper Zero, known for its ability to read, copy, and emulate RFID tags, NFCs, and even remote control signals, has become a valuable tool for tech enthusiasts. Canale’s CapibaraZero captures much of this functionality but adds his own unique approach and vision.
CNX Software ☛ $7 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W board launched with 2.4 GHz WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless module
As expected, the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W – the wireless version of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 – is now available with an extra 2.4GHz WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless module at an official price of $7. We’ll go through the specs and perform a mini review in this post trying out both WiFi and Bluetooth code samples. It’s not the first Raspberry Pi RP2350 with WiFi and Bluetooth we’ve seen, as Pimoroni introduced the Pico Plus 2 W board with an RP2350B MCU and Raspberry Pi RM2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, and iLabs launched the Challenger+ RP2350 WiFi6/BLE5 board relying on ESP32-C6 wireless module.
CNX Software ☛ Getting Started with Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) HAT+ (26 TOPS) and Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) camera
Raspberry Pi recently launched several Hey Hi (AI) products including the Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) HAT+ for the Pi 5 with 13 TOPS or 26 TOPS of performance and the less powerful Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) camera suitable for all Raspberry Pi SBC with a MIPI CSI connector. The company sent me samples of the Hey Hi (AI) HAT+ (26 TOPS) and the Hey Hi (AI) camera for review, as well as other accessories such as the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 and Raspberry Pi Bumper, so I’ll report my experience getting started mostly following the documentation for the Hey Hi (AI) HAT+ and Hey Hi (AI) camera.
Hackaday ☛ Building A Pi-Powered LED Chess Board
If you live near Central Park or some other local chess hub, you’re likely never short of opponents for a good game. If you find yourself looking for a computer opponent, or you just prefer playing online, you might like this LED chessboard from [DIY Machines] instead.