Server: Kubernetes, Istio, and RHEL Clones
Top 10 Kubernetes Tools
This article digs into the top Kubernetes tools (both proprietary and open source) that can help you get the most out of Kubernetes.
Announcing Istio 1.24.1
This release note describes what is different between Istio 1.24.0 and 1.24.1.
Added unconfined AppArmor annotation to the
istio-cni-node
DaemonSetto avoid conflicts with AppArmor profiles which block certain privileged pod capabilities. Previously, AppArmor (when enabled) was bypassed for the
istio-cni-node
DaemonSetsince privileged was set to true in the
SecurityContext. This change ensures that the AppArmor profile is set to unconfined for the
istio-cni-node
DaemonSet.
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Developer Hub: The fastest path to Backstage on Kubernetes
Have you heard the buzz surrounding platform engineering and internal developer portals (IDP) but haven’t had the chance to try Backstage for yourself? Perhaps you were put off by the effort required to get Backstage running in your own Kubernetes environment, or maybe your rollout plans got derailed when it came to finding operators with the required skills and free time?
Well, fear not! In the next 10 minutes you’ll have your own instance of Backstage hosted on a Kubernetes cluster. Specifically, you’ll deploy Red Hat Developer Hub on Red Hat OpenShift.
The Register UK ☛ RHEL 9.5 debuts alongside AlmaLinux, Rocky, and Oracle updates
Red Hat released version 9.5 of its flagship Linux distribution. The release notes contain details of all the changes, but be warned. In PDF format, they are 219 pages long.
It was followed five days later by AlmaLinux 9.5 "Teal Serval," whose release notes are significantly more digestible. As with previous releases, perhaps the most interesting aspect of AlmaLinux compared to its rivals is that it retains support for a a wide range of hardware that's been dropped from the upstream distro. In this release, the "Extended Hardware Support" table contains 140 rows.
