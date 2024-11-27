Server: Kubernetes, Istio, and RHEL Clones

This release note describes what is different between Istio 1.24.0 and 1.24.1.

Added unconfined AppArmor annotation to the istio-cni-node DaemonSet to avoid conflicts with AppArmor profiles which block certain privileged pod capabilities. Previously, AppArmor (when enabled) was bypassed for the istio-cni-node DaemonSet since privileged was set to true in the SecurityContext . This change ensures that the AppArmor profile is set to unconfined for the istio-cni-node DaemonSet .