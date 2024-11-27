I'm now using i3 as Window Manager

Tux Machines

Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

9to5Linux

elementary OS 8 “Circe” Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, elementary OS 8 introduces a new Secure Session to ensure apps respect your privacy and require your consent, a brand new dock with productive multitasking and window management features, and PipeWire as the default media server.

Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

Firefox 134 looks like a very small release promising only support for touchpad hold gestures on Linux, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133, but it was delayed as it was needed for testing.

KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11

One of the most interesting changes in KDE Plasma 6.2.4 is support for enabling the HDR mode on GNU/Linux distributions using the NVIDIA 565.57.1 (beta) or later graphics driver for NVIDIA GPU users and Linux kernel 6.11 or later for Intel GPU users. Using previous versions of the NVIDIA graphics driver and Linux kernel results in an unstable HDR experience.

Mozilla Firefox 133 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 133 include the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab overview menu, GPU-accelerated Canvas2D enabled by default for Windows users, and Bounce Tracking Protection, a new anti-tracking feature enabled in ETP (Enhanced Tracking Protection)’s Strict mode.

Fwupd 2.0.2 Firmware Updater Adds Support for ASUS ROG Ally, Raspberry Pi Pico

Coming five weeks after fwupd 2.0.1, the fwupd 2.0.2 release adds support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR (Machine Status Register), support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation instead of ZIP, and new get-version-formats and vercmp commands for fwupdtool.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

The freedom to browse with privacy

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

I'm now using i3 as Window Manager

Even though I love Xfce and have been using it for years, I had been considering i3 as Window Manager for a while.

Canonical wants Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade as End of Life approaches
Canonical has issued a warning to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
KDE: Criticism, KUserFeedback (KUF), and Microsoft Outsources
Review of "How to Make Your Career Suck Less: A Guide to a Less Painful IT Experience" by Igor Ljubuncic [original]
Celebrate Thanksgiving by switching from Windows 11 to Linux with elementary OS 8
One super cool feature of elementary OS 8 is its new Secure Session
Circle to Search could finally ditch a design element we hated back in the Android 12 days
After 16 Years, Pidgin 3 Takes Its First Steps
A blast from the past: Pidgin 3's pre-alpha debuts Dec 31
PipeWire 1.2.7 Enhances ALSA Driver Handling and Adds Lazy Scheduling
PipeWire 1.2.7 is a stable bugfix release that adds lazy scheduling, improves the v4l2 plugin, fixes module crashes, and enhances resampling performance
7 Tricks to Make Learning the Linux Command Line Easier
The Linux command line can seem impenetrable, with arcane instructions and a focus on text interfaces
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop
People around the world are eagerly waiting to receive their GNU Press shop orders, and we need a little help sending everything out
Vendefoul Wolf – distro based on Devuan
Vendefoul Wolf Linux is a distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer
This Week in KDE Apps: Bugfixing Week
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.
5 ways to get the best Linux support, no matter your skill level
Where do you turn if you're new to Linux or looking for a solution to a problem? Here are your options
10 Reasons To Choose Ubuntu Server Over the Competition
When you think of a server's operating system (OS), what comes to mind?
Why the Pixel Tablet's cancellation makes sense in light of a possible Android and Chrome OS merge
Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60
A lot has happened with respect to the Hurd since our Childhurds and GNU/Hurd Substitutes post
Free and Open Source Software
Magpie is used by the Budgie Desktop as its window manager
Review: Linux Lite 7.2
Linux Lite 7.2 is an update from the 7.0 release in June, and it's based on Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS and will receive five years of support
KDE: UX Insights (that we cannot get right now)
After the criticism in the last post about the limitations of KUserFeedback (KUF) for doing data-driven UX work
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024
The 215th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 24th, 2024.
