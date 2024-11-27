Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and LINUX Unplugged
Destination Linux 398: Open Source Strikes Back Against Patent Trolls!
video: https://youtu.be/8Xw4zaVp14Y
On this weeks episode we’re going on a hunt to take out some trolls. No we’re not kidding, this is a call to arms and we need your help! Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. We are only 2 shows away from episode 400! We have big things in store for you. Now let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!
Late Night Linux – Episode 309
Comparing laptop battery life with different desktop environments like Xfce, MATE, KDE Plasma, and GNOME. Plus processing scraped HTML, an easy to use web-based classic game IDE, reverse-engineered smart Rubik cubes, and more.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Self-Host Before You're Toast | LINUX Unplugged 590
Two years ago, we took a small step toward digital privacy. Today, we're rethinking everything about our online lives, and we'll give you the tools to do the same.