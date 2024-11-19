10 Best Linux Server Distributions in 2024

NVIDIA 550.135 is a small update that only improves support for distribution running the Linux 6.11 kernel series, which renamed the drm_fbdev_generic function to drm_fbdev_ttm, by using drm_fbdev_ttm when present to keep supporting direct framebuffer access on Wayland compositors to present content on newer kernels.

Four months after Blender 4.2 LTS, the Blender 4.3 release introduces an experimental Vulkan backend on Linux and Windows systems to render the user interface. This can be enabled over the default OpenGL backend under Preferences > Interface > Developer Extras > System > Backend. However, there are some limitations like lack of support for GPU subdivision and OpenXR, and slower performance compared to the OpenGL backend.

Highlights of FreeCAD 1.0 include a new built-in Assembly Workbench, the inclusion of the topological naming problem mitigation code, a new materials system for appearance properties, a new BIM workbench with better setup & management tools and better IFC support, as well as a new logo.

As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.04 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.10, which arrived last month on October 10th. This means that the Plucky Puffin ISOs include the same core components and software versions as the Oracular Oriole release.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.12 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel is here to clean up CPM/QE QMC SoC support, Realtek 8852BE-VT Wi-Fi driver, Amlogic BT protocol support, amcc qt2025 phy driver, aw96103/aw96105 proximity sensor, and TI TLV320AIC31XX codecs.

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5, AlmaLinux OS 9.5 is here to introduce improvements to system performance monitoring, visualization, and system performance data collecting.

Shotcut 24.11 is only a bugfix release that addresses some issues reported by users from the Shotcut 24.10 and Shotcut 24.08 releases, including converting variable frame rate to constant, filtering in and out points when resizing transition by moving a clip, as well as lost Reframe keyframes during export.