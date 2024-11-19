GNU Linux-Libre 6.12 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Hello, free world,

*waves wings*

I'm Freedo, the spokespenguin for the GNU Linux-libre project.

*yawns*

I was supposed to have let you know last night that release 6.12-gnu is already available, but... oops! I slept through last night's release. These long days in Antarctica's Summer are so disorienting...

*yawns*

git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/ tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v6.12-gnu

The cleaning-up scripts for this release haven't been modified since rc7, when they were first published.

Source tarballs, incremental patches, scripts, logs and compiled packages are already available at:

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/6.12-gnu/

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/freesh/ (.deb)

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/rpmfreedom/ (.rpm)

# Changes to the cleaning up

- neutered blob-demanding code in CPM/QE QMC SoC, Realtek 8852BE-VT wifi, amlogic bluetooth protocol support, amcc qt2025 phy, aw96103/aw96105 awinic proximity sensor, TI TLV320AIC31XX codecs

*yawns*

- updated cleaning up of Renesas xHCI controllers, and of Intel ISH (Integrated Sensor Hub) HID,

- updated blob names to clean up in drivers for MHI PCI host, Adreno 620/621, r8169, Qualcomm q6v5 remoteproc, rtw8852c, rtw8922a

- dropped cleaning up of ks7010 and Intel SkyLake audio; both drivers were removed upstream

*yawns*

- cleaned up blob names in TI PRU am642 and Qualcomm arm64 dts files

- clean up a newly-added sourceless GPLed program whose object code is disguised as a sequence of hex numbers

*gulp*

# Artwork

We have two new pictures for this release!

One show me pressure-cleaning some very dirty and very big hard drives. Cleaning them took a lot of work! https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/~freedo/#news

The other shows me in a mirror, so it made perfect sense to place it in the mirrors section of the website. https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/~freedo/#mirrors

Pictures by tutor Jason Self.

# More bad news

The GPL-licensed binary-only program I mentioned in the last release, that wasn't removed in time for upstream 6.11 despite contributors' patches, remains there in upstream 6.12, and now it has company of another GPL-licensed binary-only program in the same driver!

Were they LLM/ML models, they might even qualify as open source(less)!

*ba dum tss*

Meanwhile, upstream author-itarians are introducing DRM-like means to block loading of drivers that respect users' freedoms, that users are legitimately entitled to build and link into their running kernels. The intent, rather than empowering users, or respecting their freedom to choose what hardware to use and what software to run on it, is to strongarm developers into adopting a license that doesn't defend users' freedoms as fiercely. https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/20241114103133.547032-4-ukleinek@kernel.org/

Other upstream author-itarians are pushing for the kernel to tell on you, the user, if you choose to avoid running untrusted code on your own device, labeling your system as security-tainted. Information about potential security issues is good, but pushing for the installation of untrustworthy binary blobs isn't. If we're not careful, this information will end up used by local and remote programs to refuse to cooperate with us who insist in controlling our computing. https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/7fc07eff-b4a1-4f8d-a9de-dba057d5c9c6@intel.com/ https://jxself.org/by-any-other-name.shtml

They misrepresent as security the users' blind trust on engineers and companies they don't seem to trust themselves. Such blind trust makes users vulnerable to the very providers of hardware and software. https://www.fsfla.org/~lxoliva/#specmelt

If they really cared about users' security, they'd be providing us all with transparency and means to defend ourselves from present and future, known and yet-to-be-uncovered security threats, rather than blocking the development and the installation of improved versions. Such blocking enables them to enshittify harder the hardware they've already sold but wish to control as if it was still their own. https://www.fsfla.org/~lxoliva/#Unshittify

# Upcoming anniversary

FSFLA turns 19 next weekend!

It can't accept your online donations.

But the original FSF can. It has kindly hosted our server for some 15 years and counting, and their end-of-year fundraiser is underway.

Please support them however you can! https://www.fsf.org/appeal

# Keeping in touch

Follow me in the Fediverse for fresh news about GNU Linux-libre. https://mastodon.social/@freedo

My tutors jxself and lxo are also on IRC: #gnu-linux-libre on libera.chat.

There's also a mailing list you're welcome to join: https://www.fsfla.org/mailman/listinfo/linux-libre

That was all, everyone. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.

*waves wings*

*yawns*

# Rolling credits

What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------

GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/

It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project.

The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

If you are the author of an awesome program and want to join us in writing Free (libre) Software, please consider making it an official GNU program and become a GNU Maintainer. You can find instructions on how to do so at https://www.gnu.org/help/evaluation. We look forward to hacking with you! :)

What is Linux? --------------

