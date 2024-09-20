Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Pi, and More

The first, Mission Zero, displays pixel art on the LCD screens of the ISS Astro Pis. Unsurprisingly, showing anything controversial on the displays is a definite no-no, and programs must not run for more than 30 seconds, but otherwise, teams of young people (no one over the age of 19) can submit Python code to show images "to remind the astronauts of home."

The second challenge, Mission Space Lab, is altogether more complicated. The teams must write a Python program to gather data from the sensors of the Astro Pi computers to calculate the speed of the ISS. Using the Astro Pi's LED matrix is forbidden this time, and the program can run for up to ten minutes. The program must not rely on interaction with an astronaut.