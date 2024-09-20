Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Pi, and More
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-09-13 [Older] Breathe Easy with the SCD41 and SEN55 Air Quality Sensor
Raspberry Pi ☛ Free online course on understanding AI for educators
Our free online course has been designed to help ensure that you feel comfortable delivering AI education, regardless of your experience.
The Register UK ☛ The Astro Pi 2024/25 challenge has launched
The first, Mission Zero, displays pixel art on the LCD screens of the ISS Astro Pis. Unsurprisingly, showing anything controversial on the displays is a definite no-no, and programs must not run for more than 30 seconds, but otherwise, teams of young people (no one over the age of 19) can submit Python code to show images "to remind the astronauts of home."
The second challenge, Mission Space Lab, is altogether more complicated. The teams must write a Python program to gather data from the sensors of the Astro Pi computers to calculate the speed of the ISS. Using the Astro Pi's LED matrix is forbidden this time, and the program can run for up to ten minutes. The program must not rely on interaction with an astronaut.
Arduino ☛ Team Ikaro scores success with the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect!
Utilizing the versatile Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, the team has crafted highly efficient robots that feature ultrasound sensors, PCB boards, a camera, four motors, a solenoid kicker and omni-directional wheels, all meticulously assembled in the school’s FabLab.
PC World ☛ What the heck is an NPU, anyway? Here's an explainer on AI chips
NPU stands for neural processing unit. It’s a special kind of processor that’s optimized for AI and machine learning tasks.
The name comes from the fact that AI models use neural networks. A neural network is, in layman’s terms, a vast mesh of interconnected nodes that pass information between them. (The whole idea was modeled after the way our own human brains work.)