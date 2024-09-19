Zorin OS 17.2 Is Out Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 19, 2024



Coming after Zorin OS 17.1, the Zorin OS 17.2 release is powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) to provide users with better support for newer hardware when installing Zorin OS. This release supports Intel Core Ultra and AMD Zen 5 CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20, 30, and 40 series GPUs, Lenovo laptop keyboards, Logitech peripherals, and various gamepads.

Zorin OS 17.2 is also packed with many enhancements to make your Zorin OS desktop experience even better and more customizable. These include new theming options to change your cursor theme, easier installation of additional themes, a new “Windows” section in Zorin Appearance to simplify the behavior of windows, and a new option in the “Interface” section of Zorin Appearance to disable and re-enable Overlay Scrollbars.

