posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 25, 2024



Quoting: “your actual contribution to gentoo project is now pure shit!” – Mike Pagano's Weblog —

Apparently, for one person, quite a lot. Living a pretty reserved life, I have never before experienced a real or implied threat. Note that I do drive on American roads, so I’m know people have expressed displeasure with my driving at points in the past, but nothing beyond normal, and nothing that I can recall short of a middle finger or two.

The below shows an exchange with an individual who apparently has a concerning sense of entitlement for the kind of work guarantees he receives from no cost software maintained by a volunteer who has never, and still does not, receive enumeration of any kind.