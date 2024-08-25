Best Free and Open Source Software
6 Best Free and Open Source Sound Systems - LinuxLinks
A sound system is software that manages the use of and access to audio devices (usually a sound card). It commonly runs as a background process.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 4 high quality free and open source sound systems.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. We only feature open source goodness.
Rancher - container management platform - LinuxLinks
Rancher adds significant value on top of Kubernetes, first by centralizing authentication and role-based access control (RBAC) for all of the clusters, giving global admins the ability to control cluster access from one location.
It then enables detailed monitoring and alerting for clusters and their resources, ships logs to external providers, and integrates directly with Helm via the Application Catalog. If you have an external CI/CD system, you can plug it into Rancher, but if you don’t, Rancher even includes Fleet to help you automatically deploy and upgrade workloads.
Rancher is a complete container management platform for Kubernetes, giving you the tools to successfully run Kubernetes anywhere.
This is free and open source software.
pho - lightweight image viewer - LinuxLinks
pho (pronounced like the first syllable in “photo”) is a lightweight program for viewing large numbers of images quickly, rotating or deleting some, and making notes about what to do with each image — for instance, for going through hundreds of images after uploading them from a digital camera.
This is free and open source software.
catimg - renders images in the terminal - LinuxLinks
catimg renders images in the terminal.
It is a small program with no dependencies that prints images in terminal. It supports JPEG, PNG and GIF formats. This program was originally a script that did the same by using ImageMagick convert.
This is free and open source software.
sndio - small audio and MIDI framework - LinuxLinks
It provides a lightweight audio & MIDI server and a fully documented user-space API to access either the server or the hardware directly in a uniform way. sndio is designed to work for desktop applications, but pays special attention to synchronization mechanisms and reliability required by music applications.
Reliability through simplicity are part of the project goals.
Many open-source programs, including major media-players, web-browsers, audio libraries and utilities have native sndio support.
This is free and open source software.
pxv - instant feature rich terminal image viewer - LinuxLinks
pxv is an instant feature rich terminal image viewer.
It claims to be as fast as catimg, if not faster.
This is free and open source software.
Podman - manage containers and images - LinuxLinks
Podman (the POD MANager) is a tool for managing containers and images, volumes mounted into those containers, and pods made from groups of containers.
Podman runs containers on Linux, but can also be used on Mac and Windows systems using a Podman-managed virtual machine. Podman is based on libpod, a library for container lifecycle management that is also contained in this repository. The libpod library provides APIs for managing containers, pods, container images, and volumes.
This is free and open source software.
ALSA - Advanced Linux Sound Architecture - LinuxLinks
The Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) provides audio and MIDI functionality to the Linux operating system.
The ALSA drivers are in the mainline Linux kernel since 2.6 release.
This is free and open source software.
iv - command-line image viewer - LinuxLinks
iv is a command-line image viewer using terminal graphics.
The software uses Sixel, iTerm Inline Images, or Kitty graphics protocols where available.
This is free and open source software.