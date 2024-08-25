Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support

This week, MYIR unveiled a new System-on-Module featuring the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor in BGA packaging. Tailored for high-end edge IIoT gateway applications, the accompanying carrier board offers dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more.

Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube

FlippyDrive operates using the Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 for emulation and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. This setup enables games and homebrew applications to be loaded from a microSD card or directly from a network. The device supports direct disc backups and experimental loading of disc images over Wi-Fi, subject to network conditions. An optional Ethernet add-on provides a more reliable connection for network storage access.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 25, 2024

Wine 9.16

  
The Wine development release 9.16 is now available

 
Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro

  
Linux often the leads Windows in benchmark comparisons

 
LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 24.8 as the latest stable version of this popular, powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux systems.

 
This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”

  
This week was all about the quality of life features

 
Games: 4D Golf, Lost For Swords, and More

  
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints

  
Android Leftovers

  
Join Us: Contribute to Open Source as Marathi speaking person!

  
I Finally Bought a Linux Laptop, Here's What I Chose and Why

  
AlmaLinux: Your Enterprise Linux Ticket to Freedom

  
5 Reasons Why I Stopped Using Ubuntu

  
Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
“your actual contribution to gentoo project is now pure shit!”

  
FreshRSS 1.24.2 Rolls Out New Security Features and Extensions

  
NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 6.10 causing kernel oops | GamingOnLinux

  
Valve and Steam: The Latest

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Show, Openwashing, BSD, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Licensing Switches: CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, Forgejo Now GPLv3+

  
Events: IBM/Fedora, Linux Plumbers Conference and Debconf

  
12 Desktop Environments in one Operating System and Optimizing DebOS

  
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
PostgreSQL: CloudNativePG 1.24.0 and 1.23.4, pgAdmin 4 8.11, JDBC 42.7.4

  
22 Free Log Viewers and YouTube Music Clients for GNU/Linux Systems

  
Linus Torvalds Still Turns Down "AI" Hype/Ponzi Scheme

  
Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Chrome dumped support for Ubuntu 18.04 – but it'll be back

  
This Week in GNOME #162 Late Friday Edition

  
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

  
RefreshOS: A Potential Debian-based Alternative to Kubuntu

  
Chromebook, Devices, and Openwashing

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
today's howtos

  
Windows TCO: NHS, Zimbabwe, Healthcare, and More

  
Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube

  
MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support

  
Many GNU/Linux Articles in How-To Geek This Month

  
qBittorrent v5.0 Now Available for Testing

  
Make Your Linux Terminal Look Like a Retro Computer With This App

  
Inclusivity Activists are Destroying Open Source

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show and Many GNU/Linux Videos From the Past Week

  
Today in Techrights

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Market Share Reaches New Peak: July 2024 Report

  
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

  
Set Your Gravatar as User Account Pic in GNOME Shell

  
An Average of Half a Million Per Day [original]

  
Birthday Breaks [original]

  
Linux Has a Birthday This Weekend. Meanwhile in the Homeland of Linus Torvalds... [original]

  
5 lightweight operating systems I run on my old laptops

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming/Development Leftovers

  
Security and FUD Leftovers

  
Proton VPN Now Supports WireGuard on Linux

  
Microsoft Malware and Windows TCO

  
Openwashing, Slop and Privacy Lies

  
Free Software Leftovers

  
Boards and Open Hardware: DIY, DeskPi, FairPhone

  
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and BSD Now

  
today's howtos

  
Proton VPN Finally Adds WireGuard Support for Linux Users

  
Advanced memelogy - Convert video to HD GIF

  
Metrics in KDE – Are they useful?

  
Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe HAT+ board features gigabit Ethernet, 4G LTE (mini PCIe), two USB 3.2 ports

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Mobile, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V

  
Openwashing by OSI and Mozilla, Also Sponsored by Microsoft (to Mislead the Public)

  
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Android Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Ubuntu Hits Pause on SRU Kernel Releases for September

  
How to install a tiling window manager on Linux (and why you'd want to)

  
Kubernetes v1.31 and More

  
Games: Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
