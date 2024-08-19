Serpent OS Gears Up for Alpha Release, Enables Framework 13 and Flathub Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 19, 2024



Ikey Doherty was kind enough to share with us details about the upcoming Serpent OS Alpha release, which promises to enable support for the Framework 13 laptop, support for installing Flatpak apps from Flathub by default, improved support for AMD Ryzen systems, and considerably more hardware support.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.10 kernel, the Serpent OS Alpha release will enable the NVIDIA open GPU kernel modules by default for NVIDIA GPU users with the NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series, as well as the recently released Mesa 24.2 open-source graphics stack for AMD/Intel users.

