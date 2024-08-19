today's howtos
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Sync Your Gravatar to Your User Account in Ubuntu 24.04
Do you like the idea of using the same profile picture for your Ubuntu user account as your Gravatar? If you do, there’s a GNOME Shell extension that can do this. It automatically makes your Gravatar profile picture your GNOME Shell user account icon, which is shown on the login screen, and on the lock screen password shield. Not familiar with Gravatar? Gravatar is a cross-platform avatar service owned by Automattic, makers of WordPress (WordPress isn’t required to use it).
Setup Greenbone Community Edition with Docker Compose
Greenbone Community Edition (GCE) is an open-source platform for managing and scanning network vulnerabilities. This guide assumes you have Docker and Docker Compose installed and are familiar with using Docker.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Make a Bootable Linux USB Drive on Any Computer With Balena Etcher
You may have heard about Linux and are curious to try it out. Making a bootable Linux USB drive allows you to test different versions of Linux without making any changes to your computer. It's also the easiest way to install most versions of Linux. Balena Etcher makes the process of creating this USB drive a snap, and it runs on almost any computer.