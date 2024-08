posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 19, 2024



Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions - SparkyLinux

There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions out there: GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue. It is based on Debian testing “Trixie”.

The August update of Sparky Special Edition iso images features Linux kernel 6.10, updated packages from Debian and Sparky testing repos as of August 18, 2024, and most changes introduced at the 2024.08 release.