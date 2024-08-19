Linux 6.11-rc4

The diffstat looks a bit odd this time around, with almost a third of it being in the tools directory. But that's almost entirely just due to a header file sync, which picked up the largish x86 feature flag cleanup and some other header file noise.

If you ignore the tooling header updates, it's roughly one third filesystems (bcachefs dominates, but there's btrfs and netfs fixes too), one third drivers (gpu, networking, and misc), and one third 'the rest" (MM, arch updates, core networking, documentation, etc).

But it all looks fairly normal. rc4 is bigger than either rc2 or rc3 were, but not hugely so, and it's actually a normal pattern, where it takes a while before people find some issues. So nothing feels all that odd. I have some travel coming up, so I hope things will start to calm down a bit.

Linus