Tony Finch recently described how you can take an ASCII string of arbitrary length and convert them to lower case quickly using AVX-512. Finch’s results is that for both tiny and large strings, the AVX-512 approach is faster. In his work, Finch assumes that the length of the string is known up front. However, C strings are stored as a pointer to the beginning of the string with a null character (\0) indicating its end. Thus the string love is stored in memory as love\0.

Can we extend his work to C strings?