Free, Libre, and Open Source Software or Openwashing (in TechRepublic)
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Rumors of Threads dot net federation have been greatly exaggerated
Of the 655 accounts I used to follow on Instagram, 268 (41%) now have Threads accounts. (And I am disappointed in all of them.) Of those 268, exactly ZERO can be followed from Mastodon dot social. If there's something they have to turn on to make it happen, zero of them have done so.
-
Medevel ☛ Veniqa: The Ultimate E-Commerce Solution for Agencies, Freelancers, and Quick Web Shops
Veniqa is a free open-source ecommerce platform designed for agencies, freelancers, and quick web shops. Its robust and scalable architecture ensures that you can efficiently manage your online store, providing a seamless shopping experience for your customers.
-
Medevel ☛ Formbricks: Free Form Builder and Survey Platform for Web Agencies, Enterprises, and Support Teams
Formbricks is a self-hosted open-source form builder designed to streamline data collection and enhance user experience.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Grrr: TechRepublic Headline References Fauxpen Licenses as ‘Open Source’
An article in which our writer takes the competition to task for using the term "open source" in the headline to an article about "fauxpen source."