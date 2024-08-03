PostgreSQL: PGconf.EU 2024, PgBouncer 1.23.1, and pgmoneta 0.13
PostgreSQL ☛ Get Ready for PGconf.EU 2024: Schedule Now Live!
We invite you to the 14th annual PostgreSQL Conference Europe that will take place in Athens on October 22-24!
PostgreSQL ☛ PgBouncer 1.23.1 released
PgBouncer 1.23.1 has been released. This release fixes two crashes that could occur since 1.23.0. If you are on 1.23.0, upgrading to 1.23.1 is strongly recommended.
See https://www.pgbouncer.org/2024/08/pgbouncer-1-23-1 for more information, the detailed changelog, and download links.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmoneta 0.13