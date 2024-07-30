Best Free and Open Source Software
16 Best Free and Open Source Linux PDF Viewers
Since late 2014, Adobe’s proprietary but useful Adobe Acrobat Reader has been no longer supported under Linux. Adobe’s website still only lists Windows, Mac OS and Android as supported operating systems. This is one of the many dangers of closed source software – at the whim of corporate bosses, development and distribution can simply disappear overnight, possibly never coming back.
Fortunately, there are some excellent open source alternatives to Adobe Acrobat Reader. The software featured in this article offer more than displaying PDF files; many are versatile document viewers.
Here’s our verdict on the PDF viewers captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.. We only include free and open source software here.
LXImage-Qt - LXQt image viewer and screenshot tool
LXImage-Qt is the Qt port of LXImage, a simple and fast image viewer.
LXImage-Qt is maintained by the LXQt project but can be used independently from this desktop environment.
This is free and open source software.
srgn - code surgeon
srgn is a code surgeon for searching and manipulating text and source code with enhanced precision.
srgn is organized around actions to take (if any), acting only within precise, optionally language grammar-aware scopes.
This is free and open source software.
brename - batch renaming safely
brename is a practical cross-platform command-line tool for safely batch renaming files/directories via regular expression.
This is free and open source software.
repgrep - interactive replacer for ripgrep
repgrep is an interactive command line tool to make find and replacement easy.
It uses ripgrep to find, and then provides you with a simple interface to see the replacements in real-time and conditionally replace matches.
This is free and open source software.