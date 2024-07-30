Debian-Based eLxr Distribution Announced for Edge Deployments

The eLxr project is a community-driven effort dedicated to broadening access to cutting-edge technologies for both enthusiasts and enterprise users seeking reliable and innovative solutions that scale from edge to cloud. The project produces and maintains an open source, enterprise-grade Debian-derivative distribution called eLxr that is easy for users to adopt and that fully honors the open source philosophy.

The eLxr project’s mission is centered on accessibility, innovation, and maintaining the integrity of open source software. Making these advancements in an enterprise-grade Debian-derivative ensures that users benefit from a freely available Linux distribution.

By emphasizing ease of adoption alongside open source principles, eLxr aims to attract a broad range of users and contributors who value both innovation and community-driven development, fostering collaboration and transparency and the spread of new technologies.

The eLxr project is establishing a robust strategy for building on Debian’s ecosystem while also contributing back to it. Because “Debian citizens” contribute eLxr innovations and improvements upstream, they are actively participating in the community’s development activities. This approach not only enhances eLxr’s own distribution but also strengthens Debian by expanding its feature set and improving its overall quality.