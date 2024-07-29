today's howtos
-
Command to Show Users in MySQL Database on Linux
If you are a new MySQL Database, you must know the commands to get a complete list of all the current Database users.
-
CubicleNate ☛ Cleaning up Ghosted Entries in the KDE Plasma Application Menu
This is a quick fix, should you find you have a ghosted entry in your application menu on KDE Plasma. This may work for other desktop environments but I have not tested against anything else. If you run into this and you are running GNOME, Cinnamon, XFCE or anything else, please let me know.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to shutdown FreeBSD laptop when running out of battery power
Email alert example before FreeBSD-based laptop will be shutdown by the script After my Raspberry PI died, I decided not to get a new one immediately. Instead, I turned the older laptop into a FreeBSD server.
-
Linux Mint ☛ How to upgrade to Linux Mint 22
If you’ve been waiting for this I’d like to thank you for your patience. It is now possible to upgrade GNU/Linux Mint 21.3 to version 22. Warning! We are anticipating very high server load and slow download/connection speeds.