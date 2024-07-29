Windows TCO: ClownFlare, Cyberattack, and Secure Boot
India Times ☛ Technology's grip on modern life is pushing us down a dimly lit path of digital land mines
The worldwide technology meltdown caused a flawed update installed earlier this month on computers running on Microsoft's dominant Windows software by cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike was so serious that some affected businesses such as Delta Air Lines were still recovering from it days later.
It's a tell-tale moment - one that illustrates the digital pitfalls looming in a culture that takes the magic of technology for granted until it implodes into a horror show that exposes our ignorance and vulnerability. >
Cyble Inc ☛ Tri-Star Display Cyberattack: Cicada3301 Claims Data Breach
Ransomware attacks have become a pervasive threat in the digital age, with ransomware groups like Cicada3301 and Akira continually targeting companies across various sectors. These attacks often involve the encryption of company data, with the attackers demanding a ransom for the decryption key. In addition to data encryption, these groups frequently steal sensitive data and threaten to publish it on dark web forums if their demands are not met.
The Register UK ☛ Secure Boot master key exposure makes it all but useless
And it's not like the manufacturers using the offending PK didn't have reason to know it was untrusted and not intended for use outside the lab: It said so right on the package.
"These test keys have strong indications of being untrusted," Binarily noted. "For example, the certificate issuer contains the 'DO NOT TRUST' or 'DO NOT SHIP' strings."