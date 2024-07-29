Windows TCO: ClownFlare, Cyberattack, and Secure Boot

The worldwide technology meltdown caused a flawed update installed earlier this month on computers running on Microsoft's dominant Windows software by cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike was so serious that some affected businesses such as Delta Air Lines were still recovering from it days later.

It's a tell-tale moment - one that illustrates the digital pitfalls looming in a culture that takes the magic of technology for granted until it implodes into a horror show that exposes our ignorance and vulnerability. >